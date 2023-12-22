Controversial Mass. blogger known as ‘Turtleboy’ arraigned on 16 new charges

DEDHAM, Mass. -- Aidan Kearney, the controversial Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy,” was arraigned Friday on 16 new witness intimidation and harassment charges in connection with the high-profile Karen Read murder case, which he continues to claim is a cover-up to frame her.

Kearney, a resident of Holden, is slated to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on eight charges of intimidation of a witness, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and five counts of picketing a witness.

The Norfolk County Grand Jury indictment, first reported by 25 Investigates on Wednesday, moved Kearney’s district court cases to the superior court level.

Special prosecutor Kenneth Mello told the judge Friday that he would be seeking a “dangerousness hearing” that could potentially keep Kearney locked up before trial because he hasn’t followed no-contact orders with people connected to Read’s case by encouraging his “minions” to “harass witnesses.”

The superior court judge then questioned Mello about his request to set conditions for Kearney’s release, saying that he was “hamstrung” because he doesn’t have the authority to set new no-contact conditions if Kearney objects.

Kearney was ultimately released on personal recognizance. A pre-trial conference was agreed upon for February with a pre-trial hearing on the books for April.

“There’s no dangerousness hearing. It’s not going to pan out. It’s just a straight release on personal recognizance,” Kearney’s attorney Tim Bradl told reporters after the hearing. “There’s no conditions of release, there’s no nothing. It’s a straight personal recognizance -- the most lenient release determination you can possibly get.”

Kearney has been the public face of the “Free Karen Read” movement and is fighting a stay-away order that prohibits him from direct or indirect contact with people connected to the Read case.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. She is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

Kearney was arrested in October and arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges including eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police, or court official and one count of conspiracy in connection with Read’s case.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office appointed Mello, of Fall River, to investigate Kearney’s alleged actions.

Mello said Kearney went to great lengths to harass witnesses — often filming himself as he would try to confront them or call them at their homes, children’s sports games, or places of work. He’s also accused of sharing personal information online — like a state trooper’s phone number — while saying he would never stop.

Kearney also allegedly had a police dispatcher look up three license plates of people connected to the Read case and the wife of the MSP trooper investigating it.

After Kearney’s arrest, police confiscated six Apple iPhones, two computers, two SD cards, and a silver USB drive during a search of his Holden home.

In late November, a judge denied Kearney’s request to return those electronics.

Read’s case is slated to go to trial in March.

