Connecticut passenger killed, driver injured after crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Connecticut man is dead and a driver was hurt after a crash on Interstate 93 on Monday night, state police said Tuesday.

Robert Macdonald, 78, of Baltic, Connecticut, who was a passenger in a red 2017 Ram 1500 pickup truck, died as a result of the crash, state police said.

The driver of the truck, Laura Cassidy, 25, of Norwich, Connecticut, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, state police said. Her condition was not known Tuesday.

At 7 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-93 northbound, south of Exit 42, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Cassidy was driving the pickup truck northbound on I-93 when, for reasons that remain under investigation, she failed to negotiate a curve south of Exit 42 and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck struck the guard rail near mile marker 124.4, left the roadway, and rolled down the embankment, where it came to a final rest adjacent to Industrial Park Road, state police said.

Industrial Park Road and I-93 northbound between exits 41 and 42 remained closed for the duration of the incident.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by members of the Littleton Police, Littleton Fire and Rescue, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact Trooper Connor Coppin at 603-451-9554 or at Connor.M.Coppin@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

