Connecticut hiker rescued off New Hampshire trail

NH — A Connecticut hiker is recovering after being rescued off an NH train over the weekend.

According to NH Fish and Game, on Sunday morning, crews received a 911 text of a hiker on the upper levels of the Great Gulf Trail.

The hiker had become exhausted and fell several times the previous night, suffering minor injuries

The hiker, identified as 30-year-old Catherine Hudson, on Danbury said she did not request an immediate rescue, but during the early morning hours, she sent a text reporting that she was cold and feared hypothermia.

Conservation Officers drove up early Sunday morning on Auto Road and accessed Great Gulf Trail from the top.

They hiked down a treacherously slippery rock scree field and located the hiker.

Hudson was provided with warm fluids, food, and warm clothing. After being given time to rewarm and replenish calories, Hudson and the Conservation Officers hiked back up the rock scree field and made it back to the Auto Road by 11:30 a.m.

Hudson is an avid hiker who possessed a Hike Safe card and carried all the 10 essentials recommended by the program.

NH Fish and Game says these tools are what helped her survive the chilly night on the side of a rock slide at 4600-foot elevation without suffering from more serious injuries.

The condition of the trail, exhaustion, and risk of injury were the key factors prompting the rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

