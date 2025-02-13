Concrete saw caused CO leak at Maine daycare that hospitalized 11, officials say

KITTERY, ME — Authorities say a concrete saw used during an unpermitted construction project next to a Maine daycare caused a carbon monoxide leak that hospitalized several children and staff members on Wednesday.

Following an initial investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal (FMO) says fumes from construction work being done at a suite adjacent to the Building Blocks daycare likely caused the initial carbon monoxide leak.

According to investigators, a propane-powered concrete saw was used throughout the day inside the suite as part of the construction work. Propane-powered gas saws are not intended to be used indoors and are often labeled to prevent use in unventilated space.

The FMO says carbon monoxide from the saw’s exhaust likely seeped through either the HVAC air intake duct or through a suspended ceiling, infiltrating the daycare.

Officials say the project was not associated with the daycare, didn’t have a proper construction permit for the suite, and covered a fire alarm system in the room where the concrete saw was used, which was why no fire alarms were going off upon emergency crews arrivals.

A subsequent investigation of the daycares heating system found no concerns related to emission leaks.

At the time of the incident, staff at the Building Blocks Daycare noticed an odor and individuals beginning to feel unwell. Responding companies say 27 children and 10 staff members were in the building at the time of the call.

7 children and 4 adults were eventually hospitalized with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. All were treated at Portsmouth Hospital and have since been discharged.

The name of the construction company was not immediately available and it’s unclear if any fines or charges will be levied.

State Fire Marshal Shawn Esler praised staff members at the daycare for taking action and preventing tragedy.

“It is important to note that daycare providers of the Building Blocks Learning Center recognized a problem and took action,” Esler said. “They evacuated children and staff to safety and notified the fire department as soon as they recognized something was wrong. Their quick response, the professionalism of the Kittery Fire Department, and the medical expertise of the Portsmouth Regional Hospital helped prevent a tragedy.”

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

Officials from the Kittery Fire Department, Kittery Code Enforcement, the Maine Fuel Board, and the FMO were on scene until after midnight Wednesday gathering information related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

