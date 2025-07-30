‘Completely unnerving’: Thief snuck into Boston home while man showered

BOSTON — A Boston homeowner says a woman snuck into his home while he showered and stole thousands of dollars-worth of watches.

The home invasion on East Concord Street is the third daring break-in the South End reported to Boston Police in a matter of days.

Ring security video captured a woman wandering into the garden level entryway before walking in the front door Tuesday, July 22nd, around 5:20 p.m.

She walked through the front door and left less than two minutes later.

Chris Coveney told Boston 25 News he forgot to lock the front door before getting into the shower that day.

He believes the intruder walked toward straight toward the first room she saw - his guest bedroom where he keeps his watches on the dresser.

“Absolutely violated and mad!,” said Coveney. “It’s completely unnerving to have someone walk into your house because they don’t have any moral boundaries.”

Coveney didn’t realize someone had been inside his home until he noticed his watches were missing.

“What would I have done if I was standing there naked with a person in my house?” he questioned.

He was beside himself when he looked closely at the security footage and put the pieces together.

“It’s one thing to have packages stolen,” he said. “It’s another thing to have someone walk into your house and steal your things and have absolutely no issue with doing that.”

Boston 25 News first told you last week about an intruder who made herself at home in a South End family’s condo on Worcester Square while they were on vacation.

Boston Police believe the same suspect had broken into a home on East Springfield Street the previous day and was released on personal recognizance shortly thereafter.

Katie Mearn was re-arrested last Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She’s expected to be released on Wednesday, July 30, because she doesn’t have an attorney due to the public defender work stoppage.

“I’m honestly worried that something really bad is going to happen to someone at some point,” said Coveney. “Someone’s going to get killed, shot, stabbed, whatever, because they stumble on someone in their home.”

Coveney believes his home was broken into by a different woman after showing police the security video.

His security camera captured a man wandering in his doorway shortly after midnight Tuesday, less than a week after the unsettling incident.

Neighbors believe disturbing and intrusive encounters are escalating as a direct result of the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the Mass and Cass corridor.

Crowds of drug users continue to congregate in the area that’s home to a concentration of services.

“It’s really, literally the first time in 30 years I wondered if this isn’t the place for me anymore,” added Coveney. “Nothing seems to be working. I don’t know what the solution is, but I know it needs to be addressed somehow.”

Coveney is now making sure to lock the front gate to his entryway and has reactivated the automatic locking feature on his front door.

Boston Police is investigating the theft of his three watches and a pair of sunglasses.

