Commuter alert: MBTA service changes announced for the month of March

BOSTON — The month comes in like a lion and out like a lamb.

In that spirit, commuters will have to navigate several weekend closures on multiple lines at the beginning of March as the MBTA announced new schedules for repair work across their system to uphold safety standards.

On Thursday, transit officials said the repair work will affect the Green, Red, Orange, Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, Framingham/Worcester, Haverhill, and Newburyport/Rockport lines.

The T had previously announced on Monday there would be “multiple” Green Line branch closures from February 20 through March 8. A page dedicated to information for Green Line riders can be found here.

In addition to those closures, the MBTA announced following lines will be affected by ongoing infrastructure repair work:

Red Line

The weekend of March 2-3 between Park Street and JFK/UMass Red Line service will be suspended all day.

Free shuttle services will be provided at the Park Street and JFK/UMass stops on March 2 and 3.

On March 23 and 24, Red Line trains between Broadway and Ashmont Stations on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy Stations on the Braintree Branch will be suspended all day.

Shuttle bus service will replace train service between Broadway and JFK/UMass Stations on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy Stations on the Braintree Branch from start to end of service on March 30 and 31.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station during this Red Line service change on March 23 and 24. The fare will also be free on the affected lines on March 30 and 31.

Orange Line

Services will be suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations all day on March 9 and 10.

From March 18 through March 21, services between Jackson Square and North Station will be suspended.

Free shuttle buses will make stops between Jackson Square and Back Bay. The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines

Starting at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, March 22 through March 24, shuttle buses will replace all trains between South Station and Braintree due to work on the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. The same thing goes starting Friday, March 29 through March 31.

Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line

On March 2, service will be suspended between South Station and Framingham stations all day.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line

For three weekends (March 9,10; 23,24; 30,31) shuttles buses are replacing Haverhill Line trains between Ballardvale and North Station so crews can perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work.

Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line

On March 23 and 24, the entire Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line on both branches will be suspended between North Station and Newburyport and North Station and Rockport.

The weekends of March 9-10 and March 30-31, service between North Station and Swampscott will be suspended.

For more information on these closures, visit the MBTA’s website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

