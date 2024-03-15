Commuter alert: MBTA service changes announced for the month of April

MASS. — The MBTA announced Friday what service changes it is making in the month of April.

Service changes are planned on the Silver, Orange, Blue, Red, Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, Haverhill, and Newburyport/Rockport lines.

In April, the MBTA says it will continue working to maintain its infrastructure and improve reliability across the system.

Silver Line

Silver Line Routes 1, 2, and 3 will operate at the street level beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m. through the end of service on April 6.

Riders can make connections at the following street-level stop locations:

Connections for South Station can be made on Summer Street at Atlantic Avenue (at the Federal Reserve Building)



Connections for Courthouse Station can be made at Congress Street at Thompson Place.



Connections to the World Trade Center Station can be made on Congress Street at World Trade Center Station.



Connections for Silver Line Way Station (outbound) can be made at 601 Congress Street.



Connections for Silver Line Way Station (inbound) can be made at Congress Street at The Renaissance Hotel (between D Street and Harborview Lane).

This service change will allow for the removal of the overhead wire system from the west side of D Street to the end of Silver Line Way. Silver Line buses operate on battery power in this area, making the overhead wires no longer necessary.

Orange Line:

Orange Line service will be suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations during the weekends of March 30-31, April 6-7, April 20-21, and April 27-28.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Forest Hills and Ruggles.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

This service change is in place for crews to perform critical signal and switch improvement work.

Blue Line

Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights stations beginning at approximately 8 PM through the end of service each day from April 9-11.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Government Center and Orient Heights.

Riders should note that shuttle buses will not stop at Bowdoin Station. Riders can instead utilize shuttle buses at Government Center, which is about a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk).

This service change is in place as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. Crews will perform track and tie replacement work with the goal of removing speed restrictions near Aquarium Station. Crews will also maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing, and more.

As previously announced, Blue Line service will be suspended between Maverick and Wonderland for three days from April 17-19 and between Airport and Wonderland for nine days from April 20-28.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops at all stations.

This service change is in place as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. Crews will perform track and tie replacement work with the goal of removing speed restrictions on the Blue Line; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more.

Red Line:

Red Line service will be suspended between Broadway and Ashmont stations on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy stations on the Braintree Branch during the weekend of March 30-31 as previously announced as well as the weekend of April 6-7.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Broadway and Ashmont / North Quincy.

There will be free fares at Broadway and North Quincy stations with the fare gates open. Riders boarding Mattapan Line trolleys at Ashmont also do not have to pay a fare.

This service change is in place to allow crews to perform necessary work as part of the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. Originally built in 1925 and last rehabilitated in 1975, the bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity and ensure reliable service. When complete, this project will result in safer, more reliable Red Line service. The MBTA will also perform upgrade work to the Red Line signal system.

Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines:

Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail line service will be suspended between South Station and Braintree Station during the following days and times:

As previously announced, beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. through the end of service on Friday, March 29, and continuing all day from start to end of service during the weekend of March 30-31.

Beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. through the end of service on Friday, April 5, and continuing all day from start to end of service during the weekend of April 6-7.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace trains between South Station and Braintree. Express shuttle buses will operate directly between South Station and Braintree. The diversion schedule will be available online soon at mbta.com/CommuterRail.

Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Braintree stations.

Keolis Customer Service Agents, MBTA staff, and Transit Ambassadors will be on-site at impacted stations to support riders.

This service change is in place because these Commuter Rail lines run adjacent to the Red Line where Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project work is taking place.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line:

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Ballardvale and North Station during the weekend of April 6-7 and for nine days from April 20-28.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be available soon on mbta.com.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace train service between Reading and Oak Grove where passengers can connect to Orange Line subway.

A free and accessible shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connections to the Lowell Line and Haverhill Line.

Regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Haverhill and Ballardvale.

The shuttle service between Reading and Oak Grove will stop in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove.

North Wilmington Station will not have shuttle bus service with passengers encouraged to utilize Lowell Line service at Wilmington Station instead.

Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn and then running express to North Station. Riders desiring service to or from Reading and Oak Grove should disembark at Anderson/Woburn and board the shuttle bus service.

Bus Route 137 will be fare-free.

This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line:

Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott during the weekend of April 6-7 and for nine days from April 20-28.

Shuttle buses will make stops between Swampscott, Lynn (within the busway at the legacy station), and North Station. Chelsea passengers are asked to utilize the Silver Line 3 for service to the downtown area. A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

Passengers should note that this service change overlaps with a planned shuttle bus diversion on the Blue Line. More information is available above and at mbta.com.

This service change allows for crews to perform Positive Train Control (PTC) / Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. PTC/ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

For more information on these closures, visit the MBTA’s website here.

