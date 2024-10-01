Coming soon: Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant at popular Massachusetts marketplace

FOXBORO, Mass. — A restaurant chain known for its chicken sandwiches and hospitality is opening a new location at a popular marketplace in Massachusetts.

Patriot Place in Foxboro on Monday revealed plans to welcome Chick-fil-A to its 1.3 million square feet of shopping, dining, and entertainment space.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the addition of Chick-fil-A and officially welcome them,” Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place, said in a news release. “Chick-fil-A’s commitment to customer service and hospitality paired with their delicious and fresh food, including their signature chicken sandwich, makes this locally owned restaurant an incredible addition to Patriot Place.”

Earley said the Chick-fil-A restaurant will be built within retail parking Lot 19, adjacent to Route 1 at 80 Washington Street.

The new restaurant is expected to open at some point in 2026.

Chick-Fil-A Gillette (IMAGE COURTESY OF PATRIOT PLACE)

Patriot Place sits next to Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots and Revolution.

The marketplace features large and boutique retailers, 27 casual to high-end restaurants, and other nightlife venues.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group