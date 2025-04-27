Coast Guard: Fisherman dead following incident off the coast of Nahant

NAHANT, Mass. — A member of a fishing vessel that was injured after a rope snapped and struck two crewmen has passed away, the Coast Guard announced.

26-year-old Jaxson Larsen was identified as the victim who passed away.

This comes after the Coast Guard responded to a distress call on Friday, April 25, around 3:55 p.m., reporting that a snapped rope had struck two crewmembers aboard the fishing vessel “25 TO LIFE”.

The two crew members were transported to Beverly Hospital. One of the victims sustained a concussion and broken ribs, while the other had suffered a suspected broken neck and was intermittently unresponsive.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said, “Our hearts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

There is no word on the status of the second crewmember.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group