Classes canceled at West Somerville Neighborhood School after storm causes significant water damage

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Classes and after-school activities at West Somerville Neighborhood School have been canceled for Tuesday after heavy rain and storms caused significant water damage inside the building.

School officials said the damage occurred overnight Sunday when water entered the school, affecting multiple classrooms and other areas of the building.

According to a statement from the school, the cause of the leak is still being investigated alongside a city contractor that has been performing roof repairs this fall. Officials believe the problem may be related to a malfunctioning roof drain.

While some parts of the school were not impacted, several classrooms sustained varying degrees of water damage.

On Monday, city crews and water damage remediation teams worked to clean, assess, and dry affected areas as officials prepared for repairs.

The city has activated an emergency operations center to coordinate the response, and the Somerville Public Schools Continuity of Operations Plan is now in effect.

School officials said every effort is being made to reopen the building as quickly as possible and resume classes on Wednesday.

“We deeply regret this disruption to our students and families and understand the challenges that an unexpected school closure can create,” officials said in a statement.

Families are being encouraged to watch for updates from Somerville Public Schools as cleanup and repair work continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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