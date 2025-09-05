City of Peabody launches new app for mental health resources

PEABODY, Mass. — The city of Peabody has launched a new app for residents to have easy access to mental health resources.

This all comes after an 8th grader took his own life in May.

“It’s about affordability, it’s also about equitable access,” said Joanne Mercaldi, co-founder of BLOOM.

Mercaldi is one of a few Gloucester moms who created the app ‘BLOOM.’

It’s a comprehensive digital health platform they launched during the pandemic, and the demand for it is only growing.

“We’ve seen numbers skyrocket since. This is a pandemic within itself that’s just not going away,” said Mercaldi.

She says they partner with companies, cities, and school districts to offer free resources from mental and behavioral health to personal well-being, parenting, and eldercare.

“We sourced over 350 world-class partners to bring equitable stigma-free care to communities and companies alike,” said Mercaldi.

Users can easily book a therapy session on the app, join a workshop, attend a live pop-up event, or even ask a local expert for medical advice.

Peabody city leaders just partnered with BLOOM to offer this app to its residents following the death of Jason Bernard.

His family says he took his own life after he was bullied in school.

“We’re only one way that the city is implementing change, but we’re happy to be that one way and we know if we can affect one life, it’s definitely gonna be worth it,” said Mercaldi.

As a mother, Mercaldi understands the need for counseling students as they face many challenges, now back at school.

Especially those students dealing with the loss of a classmate this year.

“We’re here to understand how a community or a company is affected and then put our expert network behind that to make clear, impactful change,” said Mercaldi.

