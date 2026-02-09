Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hits recovery milestone, assigned to Maine Celtics practice

BOSTON — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be assigned to participate in portions of the Maine Celtics practice at the Auerbach Center this afternoon.

The athlete tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs last season and has been in the process of rehab.

Officials have said his recovery looks promising, however, he will the immediately be recalled back to the team following the practice to continue the healing process.

Celtics Knicks Basketball Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez and Celtics center Amari Williams will also be assigned to participate in this practice.

No additional information regarding Tatum’s recovery is available at this time; but further updates will be provided as appropriate.

An ACL injury usually takes about six to nine months to recover from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

