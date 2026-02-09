Local

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hits recovery milestone, assigned to Maine Celtics practice

By Boston 25 News Staff
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be assigned to participate in portions of the Maine Celtics practice at the Auerbach Center this afternoon.

The athlete tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs last season and has been in the process of rehab.

‘Thankful for all the love and support’: Jayson Tatum posts photo after successful Achilles surgery

Officials have said his recovery looks promising, however, he will the immediately be recalled back to the team following the practice to continue the healing process.

Celtics Knicks Basketball Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez and Celtics center Amari Williams will also be assigned to participate in this practice.

No additional information regarding Tatum’s recovery is available at this time; but further updates will be provided as appropriate.

An ACL injury usually takes about six to nine months to recover from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read