Celtics to face Magic in first round of NBA Playoffs. Here’s the schedule of games

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and the schedule of games is now out.

Orlando knocked off the Atlanta Hawks in a play-in tournament game to earn the right to face the defending NBA champions in the opening round.

Boston holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the regular season with a 61-21 record. Orlando finished the season with a 41-41 record.

The Magic have had recent success against the Celtics, defeating them in two of three regular-season matchups. But unsurprisingly, Boston is the betting favorite to win the playoff series.

These teams last met in the playoffs in the 2010 Eastern Conference Finals, when Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen led the Celtics to a victory over the Magic in six games.

The schedule of first-round games is as follows:

Game 1: Magic at Celtics on Sunday, April 20, at 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Magic at Celtics on Wednesday, April 23, at 7 p.m.

Game 3: Celtics at Magic on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Game 4: Celtics at Magic on Sunday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

Game 5 (If necessary): Magic at Celtics on Tuesday, April 29, time TBD

Game 6 (If necessary): Celtics at Magic on Thursday, May 1, time TBD

Game 7 (If necessary): Magic at Celtics on Saturday, May 3, time TBD

