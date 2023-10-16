The cast of ‘Hocus Pocus’ coming to the Witch City for a Halloween party

SALEM, Mass. — It’s a magical Hollywood reunion in the Witch City this weekend.

The original cast of Disney’s classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” is calling all little children to Salem, Mass. this Friday and Saturday.

Omri Katz, who played Max, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, and Thora Birch, who played Dani, shared the news about their upcoming visit in a video posted to Salem’s Facebook page on Monday.

It all comes on the 30th anniversary of the release of Hocus Pocus, which was filmed partly in real-world Salem and released in 1993.

On Friday, the cast will be at an exclusive Halloween party at BitBar – an arcade bar located at 278 Derby St – from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The ticket includes entertainment featuring local performers, a photo op with the cast and a chance to win some big raffle prizes.

If you’re not over 21 and can’t attend Friday night’s party don’t be spooked because the cast is sticking around.

The actors will then fly over to the Salem Common on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sign autographs, take pictures and take a walk “down memory lane,” Birch said in the video.

Fans are also encouraged to break out their best Halloween attire and party with the cast. More information, including how to buy tickets, can be found online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

