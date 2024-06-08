Carlisle Police seek assistance in locating missing 14-year-old boy

CARLISLE, Mass. — Carlisle Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Alexander Sutton was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday. He is described as 6 feet tall and 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, white socks, and slide-on sandals.

Alexander does not have a phone and frequently walks the trails near Great Brook Farm and the Kimball Farm ice cream stand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlisle Police at 978-369-1155.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group