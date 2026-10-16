CHELSEA, Mass. — A car ended up with its roof peeled back after slamming into a tractor-trailer in a crash in Chelsea early Friday morning.

The car ended up partially wedged under that truck after slamming into it on Third Street.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to help get the driver out of the car

The driver only suffered minor injuries.

Police have not said what led up to this crash.

Car slams into a tractor-trailer in Chelsea

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