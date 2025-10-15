Car plunges into water in Manchester-by-the-Sea

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — A car plunged into the water on Tuesday morning in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

According to police, around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car in the water at Singing Beach, 121 Beach St.

Upon arrival, first responders learned that the driver and the other occupant had escaped the vehicle.

Neither person was injured.

Tally’s Towing removed the vehicle from the water. The beach is expected to remain open.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

