Car catches fire after rollover crash in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass — At least one car burst into flames during a rollover crash in Wellesley Friday night.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson says the two-car crash occurred on I-95 Southbound at Route 9 around 9:30 p.m. One of the involved vehicles rolled over during the crash and caught fire.

A Boston 25 News photographer was at the scene when the burnt and demolished sedan was towed away from the scene.

Boston 25 News is working to learn the extent of any injuries involved.

