Car catches on fire after accident near grocery store in Shrewsbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A car caught on fire after veering off the road near a grocery store in Shrewsbury.

According to police, on Sunday around 10:20, fire crews were called to a single-car motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle fully involved in fire that had driven off the road and into a retention pond adjacent to the Price Chopper supermarket parking lot.

All four of the passengers had escaped with no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

