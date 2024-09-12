Car careens into Quincy liquor store

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a car drove into a liquor store Wednesday night, causing extensive damage.

Officers responding to the Old Colony Liquor Store on Southern Artery around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash found a car wedged into the store.

Video shows a gaping hole in the wall of the business.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or if anyone was inside the store at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

