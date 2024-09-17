Cape Air plane makes emergency landing, lands with one wheel

BOSTON - Massport fire and rescue responded to Logan Airport after receiving word of Cape Air flight 1833 having landing gear issues.

The pilot of flight 1833 was alerted to a landing gear anomaly shortly after takeoff. According to Cape Air, flight 1833 departed from Bar Harbor, M.E. before the pilot, “performed the appropriate checklist and landed the aircraft back at Boston Logan Airport.”

Two passengers were in the aircraft alongside the pilot and none have been reported injured.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group