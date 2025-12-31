Canton Select Board chooses Michael Daniels as new police chief

CANTON, MASS. — Michael Daniels has been elected unanimously by the Select Board as the new Chief of Police in Canton.

Daniels is from Worcester and oversaw a department of 35 in Oxford.

He worked as an administrative lieutenant for Westborough for almost 23 years, and oversaw engagement, records management, and also served as the public information officer.

Canton has not had a permanent chief since Helena Rafferty retired back in June.

Joseph Perkins has been serving as the interim chief in the meantime.

The Canton Police Department would later undergo an audit, which was commissioned in result of O’Keefe’s death.

The audit conducted by 5 Stones Intelligence, found that although there were mistakes, there was no evidence of corruption or tampering.

