Campus protests persist throughout Mass. calling for ceasefire in Gaza

BOSTON — Tufts University protestors remain parked in the middle of the Medford Campus where commencement is expected on May 19.

Amy West is a Tufts Department Administrator and has been keeping track of the back and forth between students and the school.

“I think the administration is doing a great job, we don’t want any police here. I feel like maybe the university should just move where commencement happens and just let the students stay there,” said West.

She said she supports the students’ right to protest but doesn’t find their demonstrations effective.

“Maybe raise some money and send it to the people in Palestine and Gaza or maybe raise some money and go there,” she said.

One Jewish student said he wishes the school would take a stronger stance on the situation but he doesn’t want to see what’s happening on other campuses across the country happen here.

“I personally don’t think they should bring in the police and get violent I think that looking at what’s happening on other campuses it’s heartbreaking to see the level of violence and arrests that have happened,” said Alex Friedman a freshman.

Northeastern University sent an update Thursday which said 98 people were arrested during last Saturday’s protests including 29 students, 6 faculty and staff, plus 63 people not affiliated with the school. Commencement is scheduled for Sunday at Fenway Park.

“Given recent events and Northeastern’s Boston campus – and across campuses nationwide – the university will have enhanced student affairs and public safety staffing at its main commencement ceremonies this Sunday. The safety and security of our community is always our highest priority. While we realize that issues in the world prompt passionate viewpoints, the focus this weekend should be on our graduates and their remarkable achievements. We look forward to celebrating our graduating students with their families,” said Renata Nyul, VP for Communications at Northeastern.

MIT said leaders have been meeting with students and faculty on a regular basis.

“Students involved in the protest have rejected any avenues for ending the encampment other than MIT agreeing to their original demand, which would be in violation of academic freedom,” said Kimberly Allen, Institute Office of Communications, MIT.

The school said efforts to resolve the situation continue. MIT’s graduation is scheduled for May 31st on campus at Killian Court.

Boston 25 News has also reached out to Harvard and Emerson for an update but hasn’t gotten a response.

