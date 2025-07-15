Caitlin Clark in Boston: TD Garden hosting Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun game. Here’s what to know

BOSTON — WNBA star Caitlin Clark will make an appearance in Boston on Tuesday night when the Indiana Fever square off with the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden.

The game also marks the return of Clark’s teammate, Aliyah Boston, to her home state of Massachusetts. Boston was honored at the State House on Monday.

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Caitlin Clark #22 and Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever celebrate during the game against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Boston, a Worcester Academy alum, was the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft .

This game is the hottest ticket in town, given Clark’s immense popularity. She is known for her scoring ability and long-range shooting , which have drawn comparisons to NBA superstar Steph Curry.

Nicolette Aduama, Senior Associate Director at Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sport in Society, told Boston 25 that players like Clark and Boston are making a huge impact on women’s basketball.

“These players have brought such energy and such viewership and such a following and such a storyline that they’ve really blown the lid off of the possibility that women can be successful, make money, do what they love in this world of sports,” Aduama said.

StubHub ticket prices for Tuesday’s game range from $100 in the upper deck to $1,600 for courtside seats.

The Fever enter the game with an 11-10 record, while the Sun are looking to improve upon a mark of 3-18.

Doors for the game open at 6 p.m. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group