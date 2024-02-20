Busy section of Boston shut down after pedestrian struck by MBTA bus, police say

BOSTON — Multiple streets in Boston are shut down Tuesday morning amid an investigation into a crash involving an MBTA bus and a pedestrian, officials said.

The pedestrian was struck in the area of Harrison Avenue and Traveler Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Herald and Traveler streets, along with Harrison Avenue, are closed at this time due to the large emergency presence.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the MBTA for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

