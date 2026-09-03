Burlington police recover over $20K of stolen jewelry after overnight store break-ins

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington police recovered over $20,000 in stolen jewelry following two break-ins at local stores.

Police said 28-year-old Christopher Larkin of Dracut was arrested and charged with the alleged thefts.

Officers said they responded to a store on Cambridge Street shortly after midnight Thursday in response to an activated burglary alarm.

Two officers reported seeing broken glass and hearing the alarm.

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Another officer received a separate report of a motion alarm activated at another jewelry store down the street.

Police moved to the second store and found the suspect attempting to flee on a dirt bike.

Officers said they identified Larkin as the suspect in both break-ins.

He was arrested and taken into custody. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Burlington police searched Larkin’s backpack and found over $20,000 in stolen jewelry.

He was charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, and possession of a burglary instrument.

Larkin is scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Thursday.

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