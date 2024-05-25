Burlington police investigating threats made against middle school

BURLINGTON, Mass — Police in Burlington are investigating after a middle school received concerning threats.

Police and school officials were made aware of threats made against Marshall Simonds Middler Schoola around 2:55 p.m., police say. An anonymous caller threatened to do harm at the school on Tuesday, May 28.

While police say they do not believe the threats to be credible, there will be an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday.

“The safety of our students and school community is our first priority. We take any potential threat extremely seriously,” Burlington Public Schools Superintendent Eric Conti said. “We are working closely with Burlington Police and thank them for their quick response.”

“Safety at schools is of utmost importance to Burlington Police, and we will continue to investigate this incident and provide any updates as they arise,” Burlington Police Capt. Daniel Hanafin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

