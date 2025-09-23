BU researcher behind new CTE study explains why brain damage may occur before CTE appears

A new study by Boston University shows that brain damage in young contact-sport athletes may be visible years before CTE appears.

Boston 25 News’ Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with the co-author of the study, Dr. Jonathan Cherry.

He told us repetitive head impacts from contact sports like football can result in neuron loss, inflammation, and vascular damage.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group