Brookline High School students prepped for career success with real estate workshop

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Students at Brookline High School partook in a career success workshop on Thursday with the help of two local nonprofits.

City Kids, a nonprofit founded by City Realty Group, along with Steps to Success, which promotes equity for students from low-income families, hosted a career pathways session in the real estate industry.

City Realty’s Cristian Lorenzo and Sammy Cintra, along with City Kids board member Markese Daise stopped by the school to speak with the enthusiastic students.

The trio of professionals shared insights into the real estate industry and hosted vibrant discussions.

The event was designed to inspire and support students on their educational journey to maximize their life choices.

City Kids visits Brookline High School City Kids Board Member Markese Daise engages with students during the City Kids Career Pathways session at Brookline High School.

