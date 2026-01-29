Brookline High School in lockdown after a telephone threat, police say

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline High School is in lockdown after a threat made Thursday morning, police said.

The threat to the high school came in over the phone, police said in a post on Facebook at 11:25 a.m.

“Police resources on scene. Out of abundance of caution, the school is on lockdown temporarily,” police said.

“At this time there is no threat to the school or students,” police said. “Updates to follow.”

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

