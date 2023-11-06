Brockton police ID employee accused of shooting knife-wielding customer at Ocean State Job Lot

BROCKTON, Mass. — An employee wanted in connection with a shooting inside an Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton that left a customer injured over the weekend has surrendered to police, officials announced Monday morning.

Khamani K. Anderson, 18, is slated to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a loaded firearm during a felony, and improper storage of a firearm, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Anderson allegedly shot the customer around 12 p.m. Sunday at the store at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive, police said. He later turned himself in without incident.

The male victim was shot after allegedly pulling a knife during a dispute with the employee, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators identified the victim as 26-year-old Brandon C. Theodat, who is charged with assault and battery with a knife, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and default warrant.

In a statement late Sunday afternoon, Ocean State Job Lot said, “The safety of our customers and associates continues to be our top priority as we work with the Brockton Police to investigate this incident.”

The store closed to the public after the shooting. It reopened Monday morning at 8 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

