Brockton places 2 school district employees on leave amid $14M schools deficit, audit planned

BROCKTON, Mass. — City officials have placed two school department employees on administrative leave amid the revelation that the school district has a $14 million deficit.

Aldo Petronio, the chief financial officer for Brockton Public Schools, and Chris Correia, the school district’s deputy financial officer, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As we move forward with the external independent audits and reviews by relevant state agencies, my administration will continue to be fully cooperative and transparent,” Sullivan said. “We trust that those responsible for these unacceptable budgetary failures will be held accountable.”

As the mayor and as a parent of children in city schools, Sullivan said he was shocked to learn about the FY2023 school deficit. He said he was notified of the shortfall on Aug. 8 by Petronio and Correia. The next day, Sullivan said he met with the both Petronio and Correia, the city’s chief financial officer, and the schools superintendent, Mike Thomas, who confirmed the deficit.

One day after Sullivan shared the news, school committee members voted unanimously during an executive meeting to hire an outside firm to perform an independent audit of the school’s finances. Dr. James Cobbs was also named interim superintendent while Thomas is on medical leave.

“I am outraged that this was allowed to happen and was not reported sooner by the financial and administrative professionals my administration relies upon to be responsible stewards of taxpayer funds,” Sullivan said in his statement.

To ensure that nothing like this will ever occur again, Sullivan said he has taken the following steps:

1. “At my direction, the City’s Chief Financial Officer has expanded his system of oversight and budget management to include the School Department. This action will monitor all expenditures of funds and a review of all contracts.

2. I have spoken to the Lieutenant Governor, apprised her of the situation, and she has provided the City advice and support.

3. I have reached out and engaged with the MA State Auditor and the MA Inspector General to seek their assistance, and guidance.

4. The City is working with the Department of Revenue to assist us in finding solutions to our immediate budgetary needs.”

Sullivan said he has also “contacted Commissioner Jeff Riley of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and spoken with him multiple times. He has agreed to provide resources to the Brockton Schools to assist us with the current situation.”

In addition to the independent external audit authorized by the School Committee, Sullivan said he is in the process of identifying and retaining a firm to conduct a financial audit of the city and the School Department.

The mayor said he is working diligently with Acting Superintendent of Schools James Cobbs and School Committee members “to ensure a smooth transition as we begin the school year.”

“Supporting our students, teachers, staff, and parents with the appropriate resources is our top priority,” he said. “I am committed to determine the facts and to continue implementing safeguards so we can focus on having a productive and successful school year for our students, faculty and parents/guardians. I am confident that we will get through this serious situation together and come out as a stronger Brockton!”

Jess Silva-Hodges, a spokesperson for Brockton Public Schools, said in a statement on Wednesday, “Our schools are the cornerstone of the city, and student success is powered by strong engagement from all stakeholders- staff, students and families. We support their right to ask the tough questions, advocate, and demand transparency. The school district has a long way to go to earn back the community’s trust, but we are fully committed to that work.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

