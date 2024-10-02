Suspect accused of whipping dog with leash also wanted for several Fall River break-ins, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man is facing several charges related to a string of September business break-ins and animal abuse, according to officials.
41-year-old Alexander Botelho was taken into custody on Tuesday by Fall River Police following a report of an unwanted man on Stafford Road.
Responding officers allegedly saw Botelho fighting with a man at that residence, where he sustained a cut on the bridge of his nose.
While at the scene, officers say evidence was presented of Botelho whipping a dog with a leash. Because of this, Botelho was promptly arrested and charged with animal cruelty.
A further investigation revealed Botelho robbed a Dunkin Donuts on Rhode Island Avenue on September 20, a Dunkin Donuts on Brayton Avenue on September 22, and a Golden Food Mart on Rodman Street on September 24, according to Fall River Police.
He was then charged with three counts of larceny from a building.
Police later discovered that Botelho had an arrest warrant for shoplifting, larceny under $1,200, and breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during daytime (felony).
He will be arraigned at a later date.
