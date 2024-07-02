Man dies in fiery truck crash that shut down part of I-195 in Seekonk, police say

SEEKONK, Mass. — Authorities shut down part of a highway in Seekonk after a deadly car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Route 195 westbound near Exit 1 in Seekonk found a 2022 Toyota Highlander, a 2022 Ford F650, and a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer had all collided, according to State Police.

Officials say the driver of the Toyota, a 36-year-old Springfield man, succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

The driver of the Ford, a 45-year-old North Easton man, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, although the vehicle did catch fire.

Seekonk box truck fire

The collision caused significant traffic delays for motorists during the afternoon commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The left lane of I-195 westbound has since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

