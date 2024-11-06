Brighton man arrested for stabbing victim ‘multiple’ times, police say

BOSTON — A 43-year-old Brighton man has been arrested in connection with stabbing and seriously injuring a man on Monday night, police said Wednesday.

Hans Pierre is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife, police said.

At about 10:02 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Warren Street in Brighton.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds who was being treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition was not known on Wednesday.

Detectives later determined the identity of the stabbing suspect, and at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Pierre outside of his Brighton home.

Pierre is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

