Brian Walshe sentencing on murder charge rescheduled to Thursday

DEDHAM, MASS. — Brian Walshe will be sentenced for the murder of his wife Ana on Thursday morning.

Walshe was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his wife Ana on New Year’s Eve 2022 into 2023.

The prosecution argued in court that Brian Walshe killed his wife Ana in a fit of rage after he found about her affair, dismembered her, and threw out her body parts in area dumpsters.

A verdict of first-degree murder in Massachusetts is an automatic a life sentence.

Walshe has also pled guilty to the dismemberment of his wife and lying to police before the start of the trial.

Sentencing had been set for Wednesday December 17, but the Norfolk District Attorney announced late Tuesday night that it would happen Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group