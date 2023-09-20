Brad Marchand named 27th captain in Bruins history

BOSTON — There’s a new captain in town. But he’s not new to town.

The Boston Bruins named forward Brad Marchand as the franchise’s 27th captain in their 100-year history Wednesday.

Marchand is entering his 15th season in Boston, helped the black and gold win their first Stanley Cup in 39 years in 2011 and ranks Top 10 in franchise history in games played (947), fourth in game-winning goals (71), sixth in goals (372), ninth in assists (490) and seventh in points (862).

Marchand’s career in Boston has overlapped with two previous captains, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, the latter of whose retirement opened up the door for “Marchy” to don the C.

In addition to his on-ice feats, Marchand is also the Bruin’s ambassador for Hockey is for Everyone, a league-wide initiative to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities through the game of hockey.

“I am extremely proud of Brad and the hockey player he has become,” said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs in a statement. “Brad has been a Bruin for over 15 years and had the opportunity to learn from great leaders in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. He is ready for this opportunity and our whole team will learn from his competitive nature and tenacity. I am confident he will represent our organization with heart and grit.”

Marchand is poised to further make is mark in the annals of Bruins history this season. If he plays 82 games, Marchand would surpass both Chara and Wayne Cashman to sit sixth all-time in games played.

Marchand was originally selected by the Bruins with the 71st overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

