Boston’s official 250-pound pumpkin makes grand arrival

BOSTON — Boston’s official pumpkin made its grand arrival in the city on Tuesday morning.

The 250-pound pumpkin arrived on a forklift at the Boston Public Market.

It came alongside a 1200-pound gourd from Red Apple Farms in Phillipston.

Residents were invited to watch the massive pumpkin arrive at the market.

The annual tradition marks the kickoff to the countdown of the market’s Harvest Party Fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22.

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