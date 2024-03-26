Boston’s Fort Point residents raise concerns after 4-year-old girl hit and killed by car

BOSTON — The Fort Point Neighborhood Association has been pushing city leaders for years to make their streets and sidewalks safer for both drivers and pedestrians in Boston.

Some sidewalks are uneven and too narrow for pedestrians, especially for those using mobility devices.

The call for change is even more urgent now that a four-year-old girl was just killed Sunday after she was hit by a car.

People have started leaving flowers at the spot where she died by Congress and Sleeper Streets.

“I saw them give CPR to a little 4-year-old girl. It was bad. It was really bad,” said John Pellecchia, who witnessed the accident.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck who hit the girl stayed on scene and so far, no charges have been filed.

Pellecchia says he can’t stop thinking about this little girl and her mother.

“She was holding the baby, she was holding the baby like this. She was screeching. It was just, just ungodly,” said Pellecchia. “I looked at the baby and I couldn’t recognize anything, It was horrible.”

The Fort Point Neighborhood Association will be getting an update from city leaders about the improvement project for this area at their meeting Tuesday night.

According to the city of Boston’s website, the project will include:

Significantly wider, saw-cut concrete sidewalks on both sides of the street

New crosswalks on Congress Street and raised crosswalks over Sleeper, Farnsworth, and Stillings Streets

street-light upgrades

Plus there are a few other improvements planned for the area.

The meeting will take place on Zoom Tuesday at 6 p.m.

