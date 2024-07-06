Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood celebates its annual Summer Festival

BOSTON — Chinatown held it’s annual Summer Festival on Saturday.

Debbie Ho, Executive Director of Chinatown Main Street said the day-long event has been going on annually for more than a decade.

“It helps the local economy helps businesses people come in and they’ll walk around watch the performers they get things to eat get drinks and just to promote and make sure Chinatown is sustainable,” said Ho.

The event is free.

Ho said there were 15 vendors, some were selling plants, food, arts and crafts, plus gifts. The streets were shut down so people could walk around freely and enjoy live music.

Some people walked into local businesses while others visited tents. Ho said the event encourages people to visit Chinatown and learn about the culture while supporting the economy.

Although the weather was rainy and muggy, people still stopped by with their umbrellas.

