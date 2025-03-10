‘Bostonians now and forever’: Former captain Brad Marchand pens farewell letter to Bruins fans

Brad Marchand hardly ever left the TD Garden ice without something to say and he’s not exiting Boston without some parting words either.

The longtime Bruin and former captain took a full page in Monday’s Boston Globe thanking fans for 16 years of memories in Boston.

“Thank you for welcoming me into this great city when I was just a young Canadian kid looking to break into the best league in the world. You allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the National Hockey League and winning the Stanley Cup. For this I am forever grateful,” Marchand’s letter read in part.

Drafted 71st overall by Boston in 2006, Marchand tallied 422 goals and 554 assists across 1090 career games in Boston. Marchand was a fan favorite and staple of Bruins hockey over the last 15 years. He was a core piece of a team that won three Presidents’ Trophies (2014, 2020, 2023), five division titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023), and appeared in the Stanley Cup Final three times. (2011, 2013, 2019).

A four-time All-Star, Marchand’s best statistical season came in his 100-point 2018-19 campaign. Marchand was a vocal inside Boston’s locker room long before he officially inherited the yellow “C” captain’s patch after Patrice Bergeron’s retirement in 2023.

Marchand was dealt to the Florida Panthers on Friday for a conditional 2027 2nd Round pick that would convert to a 2028 First Rounder if the Panthers make at least the Eastern Conference Finals and Marchand plays in 50 percent of games.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke on the split between the organization and Marchand Friday.

“We’ve been trying to sign Brad all year long; we just had a gap there,” said Sweeney. “He’s beloved here. I would never close the door.”

Sweeney explained that ownership and management were unclear how the deadline day would pan out when it began.

“We weren’t just going to roll it back,” said Sweeney. “It’s a difficult day from that standpoint, personally and professionally. It’s making some very difficult decisions.”

The Bruin great’s farewell letter can be read below:

To Boston, Thank you for welcoming me into this great city when I was just a young Canadian kid looking to break it into the best league in the world. You allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the National Hockey League and winning the Stanley Cup. For this I am forever grateful. You also embraced me from day one and immediately brought me into your family. Since that time, I have become a husband and a father to a beautiful family. My family is your family: we are Bostonians now and forever. Representing this city as captain of the Boston Bruins was the greatest honor of my life, and it was a privilege to wear the Spoked B over the past 16 years. Boston will always be a part of me, and it will always be a part of my family. There are far too many people I want to thank to be able to include in this short note, but just know how grateful I am for the time I spent in boston playing for the Bruins. Thank you. — Brad Marchand's letter in the Boston Globe

0 of 62 Boston Bruins v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 18, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images ) (BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 4: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on March 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) (Claus Andersen/Getty Images) Maple Leafs Bruins Hockey Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Golden Knights Bruins Hockey Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Boston Bruins v San Jose Sharks 1/20/25 BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his first goal with teammate Brad Marchand #63 as goaltender Yaroslav Askarov #30 of the San Jose Sharks looks on during the third period at TD Garden on January 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 12: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on December 12, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins - Game Seven BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 04: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 30: Linesman Andrew Smith knocks Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins to the ground to separate him from a fight with Pontus Holmberg #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 30, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 13: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Charlie Coyle #13 after scoring a a short-handed goal in the second period during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 13, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 13: Drew O'Connor #10 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates with the puck against Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins in the third period during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 13, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images) Brad Marchand scores in overtime as Bruins beat Senators 3-2 OTTAWA, CANADA - JANUARY 25: Brad Marchand #63 the Boston Bruins celebrates his game winning overtime goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates at Canadian Tire Centre on January 25, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images) (Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images) Montreal Canadiens v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 20: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against David Savard #58 of the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at TD Garden on January 20, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Vegas Golden Knights LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 11: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Bruins 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Buffalo Sabres v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 7: Linesman Ryan Daisy #81 jumps in to seperate Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Henri Jokiharju #10 of the Buffalo Sabres during the third period at TD Garden on December 7, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Brad Marchand gets natural hat trick in 3rd period; Bruins beat Blue Jackets, 3-1 Hats fly onto the ice as Boston Bruins players congratulate teammate Brad Marchand (63) for scoring his third goal for a hat trick as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP) Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 2: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 2, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) (Claus Andersen/Getty Images) Bruins Captain Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) Bruins beat the winless Sharks 3-1 for their 3rd straight win to open the season Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP) brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Seven BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 30: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins hugs Brad Marchand #63 before exiting the ice after Florida Panthers defeat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime of Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 30, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins gets hit by a puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) St Louis Blues v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 07: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 and Jake DeBrusk #74 after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at the TD Garden on November 07, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 5: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins beats Ilya Samsonov #35 of the Toronto Maple Leafs on a penalty shot during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 5, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) (Claus Andersen/Getty Images) BLOWN AWAY: Hurricanes beat Bruins Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) collides with Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) in front of goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) (Karl B DeBlaker/AP) Bruins beat Blues Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) shoots as St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) Karel Vejmelka, Brad Marchand, J.J. Moser Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) battles Arizona Coyotes' J.J. Moser (62) for control of the puck in front of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Bruins beat Ottawa Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand deflects a shot past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Boston. (Winslow Townson/AP Photo) Brad Marchand, Braden Holtby Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) scores on a penalty shot against Dallas Stars' Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Sabres beat Bruins Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) and Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand (63) work for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP) Bruins beat Sabres Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) and forward Brad Marchand (63) celebrate a victory over the Buffalo Sabres following the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP) Bruins beat Capitals Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrate after the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. The Bruins won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP) bruins matchand Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron celebrates the overtime goal by Bruins' Brad Marchand (not shown) against New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruins beat Flyers Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) battles against Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) marchand bruins devils Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand scores a goal past New Jersey Devils goaltender Makenzie Blackwood during the shootout of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) bruins hurricanes Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) protects the puck from Carolina Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton (19) as Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) waits for the shot during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Chris Young/AP) Brad Marchand bruins Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) defends against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) as the play approaches Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the net during third-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup qualifying round game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) (Cole Burston/AP) Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) tries to contain Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 23: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on December 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) BOSTON, MA - MAY 2: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins disputes a slashing call during the second period of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Boston's Brad Marchand got into a scuffle with Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan. FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file photo, Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand shoots the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Boston. The Bruins open the regular season against the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 3 in Washington. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Boston Bruins forwards Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak (88) celebrate a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates a goal with teammate Brad Marchand (63) against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, left, celebrates after scoring on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jack Campbell during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) tries to get a shot on Chicago Blackhawks' Collin Delia (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, center, celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime with teammates Patrice Bergeron (37), Charlie McAvoy (73) and Joakim Nordstrom (20) against the Avalanche, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with John Moore (27) after scoring in overtime during the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) misses a penalty shot on New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, left, raises his stick after a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group