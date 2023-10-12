Boston ranked as one of world’s most beautiful autumn cities, new study shows

BOSTON — While the end of summer is bittersweet, fall is here! There’s no doubt that Boston thrives in the fall. There is beautiful fall foliage to photograph and visit and tons of fall activities in the area.

Boston was recently ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful autumn cities. According to a new study done by Premier Inn, “Boston joins Chicago as the second city in the USA to make it into the top ten.”

The study analyzed 60 cities in the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia and the Middle East.

A visit to Boston Common and the Public Garden is a must during an autumn visit to Boston.

The Boston Common is America’s first public park and the public garden is a first of its kind in the country

The historical city of Bath in the UK took the world’s top spot as the best autumn destination, “offering warming natural thermal hot springs, cozy cafes and stunning autumnal walks.”

Here are the World’s Top 10 Most Beautiful Autumn Cities

Bath, UK

Chicago, USA

Cape Town, South Africa

Boston, USA

Florence, Italy

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Rome, Italy

Tokyo, Japan

Istanbul, Turkey

Munich, Germany

To view the full study, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

