Boston Public Health Commission expands toxic algae warning for part of Charles River

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission announced on Thursday that it is expanding the existing cyanobacteria public health advisory for the Charles River Lower Basin.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health recommends that the advisory include all points downstream of the Boston University Duan Family Center for Computing & Data Sciences Building.

Department of Public Health Staff said an assessment of the pond found cyanobacteria exceeding DPH guidelines for recreational waterbodies in Massachusetts.

According to health officials, the bacteria produces toxins that can make people and pets sick.

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What to do if you come into contact with algae

Pet owners are advised to call their veterinarian immediately if their pet develops symptoms like vomiting, drooling, or convulsions.

Symptoms present themselves soon after exposure. Dogs have been known to eat algae that washes ashore and touches their fur.

If you or your pet comes in contact with the water or algae on the shoreline, rinse off immediately.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the cyanobacteria levels in the area.

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