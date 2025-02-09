Boston police share precautions to avoid spiked drinks amidst Super Bowl celebrations

BOSTON — With the Super Bowl just hours away, the Boston Police Department is warning the public of the dangers of spiked drinks amidst the celebration.

Rohypnol, often known as “roofies”, GHB, and ketamine, are described as a scentless, colorless, and tasteless drug that can be secretly placed in a beverage. These drugs can often cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, unconsciousness, and more, leaving victims vulnerable to harm.

Boston Police Department are sharing precautions to take to ensure the safety of yourself and others:

Always have your drink served directly by a bartender or server. Avoid accepting drinks from people you do not know or trust.

Keep your drink in sight at all times. Never leave it unattended.

If you need to leave your table, take your drink with you—even to the restroom.

Cover your drink when you are not actively drinking. Many innovative products are available to help you safeguard your beverage.

Consider using drink-testing tools such as test strips or nail polish that can detect the presence of drugs.

Seek immediate assistance if you feel dizzy, nauseous, light-headed, or otherwise unwell.

Watch for unusual behavior in friends and acquaintances, and be cautious of strangers attempting to separate individuals from their group.

If you see someone who appears distressed, wandering alone late at night, or dressed inappropriately for the weather, contact the police immediately.

The department advises people to report individuals who are suspected of spiking drinks or those who may be victims of such.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

