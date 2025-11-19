UPDATE: Missing East Boston teen located

BOSTON — 10 p.m. Update: Boston Police confirm that the missing teen out of East Boston has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old.

The teen was last seen at 7 a.m. on November 17, on Trenton Street in East Boston, according to police.

Officials say she is from East Boston.

“[The missing teen] was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants. She is known to frequent Marion St in East Boston, Beverly Street in Everett and friends houses in Chelsea,” Boston Police say.

She is approximately 5;2″ tall, weighs 80 lbs, and has long black hair, according to officials.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4234.

If you wish to provide information anonymously, you can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or you can text “TIP” to 27463.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Since the teen has been located, Boston 25 News has removed both her photo and name from the article.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group