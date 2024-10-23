Boston police seek help in search for missing girl last seen leaving her school

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl who was last seen leaving her school on Monday.

Lamaria Melton, 14, of Roslindale, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the area of Forest Hills after leaving the Madison Park School, according to the Boston Police Department.

Melton is described as Black, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, with cornrows. She was last known to be wearing a white shirt with a blue stripe, light blue yoga pants, high-top sneakers, and a large Fendi purse.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

