Boston police searching for missing Plymouth teen

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old from Plymouth.

Hakim Boyles was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on Park Street in Dorchester on April 2, police say.

Boyles is described as a Black male, about 5′06″ and 170 lbs. Police say he is known to frequent the Fields Corner and Normandy Street area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

“If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” Boston police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

