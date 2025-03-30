Boston police search for missing 91-year-old with dementia

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 91-year-old.

Marie Maxi was reported missing in the Fenway area of Boston.

She was last seen on Saturday, around 7 A.M., at 100 Norway Street in Boston

91-year-old Marie Maxi (Boston Police Department)

According to police, Maxi suffers from dementia and is believed to be in need of assistance.

Maxi is described as 5′0″ tall, 130 pounds, wearing a long navy-blue coat with black fur, holding a purse and an aluminum cane

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-9542.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group