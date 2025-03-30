Boston police search for missing 91-year-old with dementia

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 91-year-old.
Marie Maxi was reported missing in the Fenway area of Boston.
She was last seen on Saturday, around 7 A.M., at 100 Norway Street in Boston
According to police, Maxi suffers from dementia and is believed to be in need of assistance.
Maxi is described as 5′0″ tall, 130 pounds, wearing a long navy-blue coat with black fur, holding a purse and an aluminum cane
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-9542.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
