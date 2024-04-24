Boston police looking to identify individual in connection with breaking and entering in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection with a breaking and entering on Roxbury.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, April 19 in the area of 19 Holborn Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a red coat with a white logo on the left side, and pants with a blue stripe.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

