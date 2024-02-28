Local

Boston police investigating after person on scooter struck by vehicle in Roslindale

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a person riding a scooter/moped was struck by a vehicle in Roslindale Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the area of 4165 Washington Street around 7 p.m., found a person suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the vehicle stayed on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

